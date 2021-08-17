It is official; the new Google Pixel 5a 5G is here. After several months of waiting and tons of leaks, Google has finally announced its new affordable variant of the Pixel 5.

Well, it seems that some of the Google Pixel 5a 5G rumors ended up being accurate. The new device arrives with the same design language as its predecessors, as Google is getting ready to make a bold change with the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series launch.

The new Google Pixel 5a 5G looks like a copy of the Google Pixel 4a but remember that you will only be able to pick it up on its Mostly Black color option. It is only basically larger than its predecessor, as it measures in at 156.2mm x 73.2 x 8.8 and 183 grams, making it 2.3mm taller, 0.6mm thicker, and 15g heavier, but it is less than a millimeter narrower.

Now, we also get a significant upgrade in the Google Pixel 5a 5G with a metal unibody that is used instead of last year’s polycarbonate solution. It is coated in plastic, or “bio-resin,” and it now offers IP67 water and dust resistance, which will work great with its 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features a 6.34-inch OLED display capable of delivering 60Hz refresh rates, and it is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, but no Smooth Display.

The Google Pixel 5a 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Further, we get a Titan M security module, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Sub-6 5G radio, a 4,680mAh battery, a USB-C port, and no wireless charging support. We get a decent camera with a main 12.2MP (f/1.7 and 77° FOV) main shooter backed up by a 16-megapixel ultrawide (117° FOV and f/2.2) and an 8MP selfie camera.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on a new Pixel 5a 5G, you will have to live in the US or Japan, as the device will only be available in these markets. It will sell for $449 and ¥51,700 in the United States and Japan, respectively. You will find this device in the Google Store, but you can also get them through Google Fi and SoftBank. Pre-orders start today, and the device will hit the shelves on August 26.

Source Google