Pixel 5
Earlier reports have hinted that Google Pixel 5 will not be a flagship smartphone. The latest leak reiterates on the fact that it won’t run on Snapdragon 8-series chipset. Pixel 5 has been spotted on AI-Benchmark website. The listing shows the device named ‘Google Pixel 5′ running Android 11 with 8GB RAM and the mid-tier 765G SoC.

The Pixel 5 listing is right below the Google Pixel 4 and the Google Pixel 4 XL, which are powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset. However, the AI benchmark score for the three Pixel phones is pretty much the same. The Pixel 5 scored 39.4 while the other two last-gen pixel device scored 39.6 and 39.5, respectively.

The Google Pixel 5 is said to come equipped with a 6.67-inch display. Moreover, it is said to have support for 120Hz refresh rate and could be supplied by Samsung Display and BOE. It will be launched in October. However, Google hasn’t given a specific launch date yet.

