We keep on bringing you one of the best deals in the market. We have found several Android phones on sale, starting with the Google Pixel 5, which’s currently getting a $47.86 discount over at Amazon.com, which means you can grab yours for $789. This phone is an international variant with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 128GB of storage space. The larger Google Pixel 4 XL is getting a $390 discount at B&H Photo Video so that you can get yours for $500, and you also get 64GB of storage space to go with it.

OnePlus devices are also on sale at Amazon.com, where you can find the OnePlus 8 Pro for $900 after a $99 discount. This model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space and a 120Hz Fluid Display, and a Quad Camera with a 48MP primary camera sensor. The OnePlus 8T is a bit more affordable, as you can grab one for $600 after a $149 discount on its Lunar Silver or Aquamarine Green color variants. This device will still get to enjoy 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, the same 120Hz Fluid display, and a 48MP primary sensor on its quad-camera setup.

Now, we have also found some great savings on a couple of smartwatches. The TicWatch Pro 4G LTE with a $100 discount, leaving it available for $200, and it features GPS, NFC, Cellular connectivity, activity, and sleep tracking. The TicWatch C2 Plus is also on sale, as you can get one for $158 when you add the on-page coupon that gets you $52 savings. Still, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch, which can be yours for $40 after a $20 discount.

If you’re in the market for a new Fire tablet, you can get the Fire HD 10 for $95 with $55 savings on the 32GB variant, which comes with ads. The 64GB variant is getting an $80 discount, which means you can grab one for $110. The Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is also on sale, and you can get the 32GB for $85 with $25 discounts or get extra storage for $114.99 with the same $25 savings. But if you’re just looking for a new device to enjoy your reading, you can also get a new Kindle Paperwhite for $95 after $35 savings. And if you want a new tablet for the kids, you can get the Fire 7 Kids Tablet for just $60 after a $40 discount.