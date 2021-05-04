Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 (Image only for representation)

We keep on bringing you one of the best deals in the market. We have found several Android phones on sale, starting with the Google Pixel 5, which’s currently getting a $47.86 discount over at Amazon.com, which means you can grab yours for $789. This phone is an international variant with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 128GB of storage space. The larger Google Pixel 4 XL is getting a $390 discount at B&H Photo Video so that you can get yours for $500, and you also get 64GB of storage space to go with it.

OnePlus devices are also on sale at Amazon.com, where you can find the OnePlus 8 Pro for $900 after a $99 discount. This model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space and a 120Hz Fluid Display, and a Quad Camera with a 48MP primary camera sensor. The OnePlus 8T is a bit more affordable, as you can grab one for $600 after a $149 discount on its Lunar Silver or Aquamarine Green color variants. This device will still get to enjoy 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, the same 120Hz Fluid display, and a 48MP primary sensor on its quad-camera setup.

    Google Pixel 5

    Google Pixel 4 XL

    OnePlus 8 Pro

 

Now, we have also found some great savings on a couple of smartwatches. The TicWatch Pro 4G LTE with a $100 discount, leaving it available for $200, and it features GPS, NFC, Cellular connectivity, activity, and sleep tracking. The TicWatch C2 Plus is also on sale, as you can get one for $158 when you add the on-page coupon that gets you $52 savings. Still, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch, which can be yours for $40 after a $20 discount.

    Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE

    TicWatch C2 Plus

    TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch

 

If you’re in the market for a new Fire tablet, you can get the Fire HD 10 for $95 with $55 savings on the 32GB variant, which comes with ads. The 64GB variant is getting an $80 discount, which means you can grab one for $110. The Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is also on sale, and you can get the 32GB for $85 with $25 discounts or get extra storage for $114.99 with the same $25 savings. But if you’re just looking for a new device to enjoy your reading, you can also get a new Kindle Paperwhite for $95 after $35 savings. And if you want a new tablet for the kids, you can get the Fire 7 Kids Tablet for just $60 after a $40 discount.

    Fire HD 10 Tablet

    Fire HD 8 Plus

    Kindle Paperwhite

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Nokia 8.3 5G
Nokia X50 with 108MP camera, 120Hz display could be in development
Nokia X50 is tipped to sport a penta rear camera setup, which could be led by a 108MP primary camera with ZEISS optics.
ZTE Blade 11 Prime
Blade 11 Prime is the latest budget offering from the house of ZTE
The Blade 11 Prime is available for purchase beginning today at Visible and Yahoo Mobile for $192.
New iPad Pro 2021
Apple iPad Pro 2021 Specs: All you need to know
Apple touts that the new iPad Pro can deliver up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video on a single charge.