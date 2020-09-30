Google Pixel 5 green
Google Pixel 5 (Image: Twitter / @evleaks)

Google is all set to launch its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones today. The company is a virtual event titled ‘Launch Night In’. It is also tipped to introduce a new smart speaker and Chromecast. The Pixel 5 launch event will kickstart at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST. It will be livestreamed on YouTube and users from all over the world can access it on any browser or the YouTube app. You can also watch the Pixel 5 launch livestream below:

Almost everything regarding the Pixel 5 has already leaked online. The device is tipped to feature a  6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, paired with 8GB RAM. It is rumored to sport a 12.1MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, and that it will be able to capture 4K videos at 60fps and 1080p slo-mo videos at 124fps. The device could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It might also include an IP68 rating. The smartphone is said to arrive with a $700 price tag in its 128GB configuration.

On the other hand, the unannounced Google Chromecast is already available at Home Depot stores in the US. It is selling for $49.99. The retailer already had Sabrina available, two days ahead of the official launch. Coming to the Google Pixel 4a 5G, it is likely to be priced at €499 and will be up for grabs in black and white colors.

