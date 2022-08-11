Google Pixel 5 is now available for just $430

We have found some fantastic deals on Google Pixel phones, starting with the Google Pixel 5, which is now available for just $430 after receiving an incredible 39 percent discount at Woot.com. The Pixel 5 was launched in October 2020, so it has less than two years on the market, and it’s still a perfect option for those who want fast, snappy software and an amazing camera. You would generally have to pay $699 for this device, but the latest deal will let you save $170 on a new device that comes fully unlocked with 128GB storage space and 5G support. Unfortunately, this deal will only be available today, so you may have to take action soon before it sells out.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

If by any chance you miss your opportunity of getting a new Pixel 5 from Woot.com, you can also head over to Amazon.com, where the same device sells for $470 after scoring a 33 percent discount that represents $130 savings. This model comes with the same internals, and the best part is that you can only get it for free, as Amazon is also giving you up to $550 savings with an Amazon.com Gift Card with an eligible trade-in.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also purchase a new Google Pixel 4 for just $255 as part of Amazon’s Lightning Deals. This device is currently scoring an insane 68 percent discount that translates to a whopping $544 discount. The only downside is that it only comes packed with 64GB of storage space, but I think you will manage for that price.

Google Pixel 5 The Google Pixel 5 might be a bit old, but it is still an excellent option for those looking to try the Pixel experience. It features 5G support, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates, and a fantastic camera.

Finally, you can also score some savings on the Google Pixel 6 that now sells for $560 after seeing a $39 discount. This device comes with Google’s proprietary Tensor chip, 128GB of storage space, and one of the best cameras in the tech world. And if you want the more affordable line, you can pick up the new Pixel 6a that goes for $449, but you won’t find any savings here today.