Earlier today, hi-res renders of the Pixel 5 surfaced online, supposedly giving us our first clear look at the upcoming Google flagship. Now, we have come across some juicy details about its internal hardware. As per an Android Central report, the Pixel 5 will feature a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh and hole punch aesthetics.

But despite packing a larger display, the footprint of Pixel 5 will reportedly be the same as that of the Pixel 4a, thanks to its slimmer bezels. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC – a departure from flagship Snapdragon 800-series processors we’re used to seeing inside the vanilla Pixels – paired with 8GB of RAM and 128 gigs of onboard storage.

Pixel 4a 5G = 128GB

Pixel 5 = 128GB



if there are 64GB models, I haven't seen them. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 21, 2020

There will be two cameras on the back – a primary snapper and a wide-angle lens that replaces the telephoto lens we saw on the Pixel 4 duo. While battery capacity of the Pixel 5 is still a mystery, the phone is claimed to bring support for 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging for juicing up accessories such as earbuds.