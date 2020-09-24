It’s raining Google leaks right now for the company’s two upcoming smartphones – Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. After appearing in a hands-on image and then getting all their specs as well as pricing leaked, the two upcoming phones have now surfaced online in high-resolution renders, giving us our first detailed look at their design. First up is Google Pixel 5 in both green and black colors. The leaked images come courtesy of prolific leakster Evan Blass, and appear to be official renders of the device.

Google is going green with the Pixel 5, literally!

Google Pixel 5 (Image: Twitter / @evleaks)

The company is doing a green shade on its Pixel smartphones for the first time, and it sure looks refreshing. What is worth noting here is that Google is apparently ditching the signature two-tone power button aesthetics with the Pixel 5 on both the black and green color options. Instead, the company is going for a polished power button with the same color as the rest of the body, but only with a different surface finish. It also appears that Google is bringing back the sandstone style surface finish that we last saw on the Pixel 2.

Google Pixel 5 (Image: Twitter / @evleaks)

The camera module looks almost identical to that of the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4a 5G. But leaks suggest that Google is replacing the Pixel 4’s telephoto lens with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the Pixel 5. The rear-mounted fingerprint pattern is here to stay, a trait Google is now continuing for five generations of Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Image: Twitter / @evleaks)

Blass has also shared renders of the Pixel 4a 5G. Although it looks identical to the Pixel 5, the bezels on the Pixel 4a 5G are thicker and it features a white power button that provides a subtle contrast against the black unibody frame. As per a recent leak, the Pixel 4a 5G will be made out of polycarbonate, while the Pixel 5 will rock a more premium metallic build.