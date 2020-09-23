While Google gears up to launch the Pixel 5 on September 30, leaks just keep pouring in. The latest one, which comes courtesy of WinFuture, reveals almost everything about its internal hardware and the design too via high resolution renders. Starting with the looks, the Pixel 5 takes after the Pixel 4a, rocking a clean design with a circular hole-punch cutout, unibody build and a familiar dual-tone finish for the power button. Google has trimmed down the chin even further, giving the Pixel 5 uniformly thin bezels on all sides.

The Pixel 5 is IP68 certified and will reportedly offer a 6-inch FHD+ ( 1080 x 2340 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 432ppi. The flexible OLED panel is covered by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6, comes with HDR certification and offers 24-bit color depth. Sadly, you won’t get an in-display fingerprint sensor as Google is sticking with a rear-mounted module.

Image: WinFuture

Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC is at the heart of Pixel 5, paired with 8GB of RAM that should be plenty for multitasking and 128GB of onboard storage. The in-house Titan M security chip is a part of the package. too The spectral and flicker sensors are also here to stay, and there are a couple of stereo speakers as well. There is also an NFC chip inside, and dual-SIM (nano-SIM + eSIM) functionality is also on the table.

Coming to the camera hardware, Google has equipped the phone with a 12.2MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, and it is backed by both EIS and OIS. The main snapper can capture 4K videos at 60fps and 1080p slo-mo videos at 240fps frame rate. It sits alongside a wide-angle camera, reportedly using a 16MP sensor, with a 107-degree field of view.

A 4,500mAh battery will keep things running and it can be charged at a peak speed of 18W, which is way below what the competition has to offer. However, the Pixel 5 tries to make up for slow charging speed by bundling support for wireless charging as well as reverse charging to juice up accessories such as TWS earbuds. As per early retail listings, the Pixel 5 wil set buyers back by €629 (~ $735) and will be up for grabs in green and black colors.