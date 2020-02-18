We still haven’t received the new Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL devices, and we are already starting to see the name Google Pixel 5 pop up from time to time. We previously saw the possible codenames for the upcoming Pixel 4a series and possible design. Now, the Pixel 5 has appeared for the first time in the Android Open Source Project.

The Google Pixel 5 has made an official appearance in Google’s Android Open Source Project, kind off. This mention may just serve to confirm the name of the upcoming device. We don’t get essential details such as specs or features. It’s only mentioned as part of a developer explaining that a new code change for Androids Linux kernel has been tested on the Pixel 4 and not the Pixel 5.

Source 9to5Google