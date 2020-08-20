Pixel 5
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Google Pixel 4a launched a couple of weeks ago, and since then, it has become one of the best-selling devices on Amazon and Best Buy for just $349. However, we get new rumors that set the new Google Pixel 5 and the 5G version of the Pixel 4a to arrive late in September.

According to a recent Tweet by Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G would arrive on September 30, with more color options for the Pixel 4a 5G in October. The new Pixel 5 would arrive in black and green color options, while the Pixel 4a 5G could only be available in black. Now, you won’t have to wait that long for a new color variant of the Pixel 4a 5G, as the white option could arrive in October. Both devices are also expected to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. 

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
HUAWEI P40 Pro review rebuttal
HUAWEI bags two EISA awards for the P40 Pro and Watch GT 2
HUAWEI P40 Pro was honored with the EISA Smartphone Camera 2020-2021 award, while the HUAWEI Watch GT 2 took home the Best Smartwatch 2020-2021 honor.
OnePlus Nord gets camera improvements with OxygenOS 10.5.4 update
The camera quality for video calls has been improved as well.
Microsoft Surface Duo gets new demo video and 3 years of Android updates
Checkout the latest Microsoft Surface Duo video that explains every detail of this new device