The Google Pixel 4a launched a couple of weeks ago, and since then, it has become one of the best-selling devices on Amazon and Best Buy for just $349. However, we get new rumors that set the new Google Pixel 5 and the 5G version of the Pixel 4a to arrive late in September.

Looks like Pixel 5 5G (black and green?) is coming September 30th.



Pixel 4a 5G in October 🤔 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

According to a recent Tweet by Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G would arrive on September 30, with more color options for the Pixel 4a 5G in October. The new Pixel 5 would arrive in black and green color options, while the Pixel 4a 5G could only be available in black. Now, you won’t have to wait that long for a new color variant of the Pixel 4a 5G, as the white option could arrive in October. Both devices are also expected to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Source GSM Arena