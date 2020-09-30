The leaks can finally stop. Google has just launched its latest high-end smartphone – Pixel 5. And hey, this is not a flagship that packs the fastest silicon out there, the smoothest screen, the fastest charging battery, or any other parameter that grants a smartphone the ‘flagship’ status. Instead, this is Google’s ‘fast enough’ Pixel that relies on its camera prowess and the signature feature-laden software experience that the Pixel smartphones are known for. So, let’s go through what the Pixel 5 has to offer.

The design is a familiar affair, with plenty of inspiration taken from the Pixel 4a. You get a 6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch drilled in the top right corner housing the selfie camera. Thankfully, the chin is quite thin and the bezels are uniform on all sides. The panel is covered by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection

On the inside, you’ll find Qualcomm’s 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G SoC running things in tandem with 8GB of RAM and 128 gigs onboard storage. Google has equipped the phone with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging as well as wireless charging. Plus, the Pixel 5 can also be used to juice accessories such as wireless earphones, thanks to support for reverse wireless charging.

Now, let’s talk about cameras. The Google Pixel 5 features an optically-stabilized 12.2MP primary camera that can record 4K videos at up to 60FPS, and slo-mo 1080p videos at up to 240fps frame rate. Google has substituted the telephoto camera on the Pixel 4 with a 16MP wide-angle camera on the Pixel 5. The device comes fitted with the in-house Titan M security chip and also brings support for 5G.

Google says the HDR mode has received some upgrade with a new Bracketing feature. Plus, night mode now works for portrait photography as well. There is now a Portrait Light feature that will allow users to add portrait lighting effects, even to portrait photos that were launched years ago. The new Hold On Me feature will let you put a call on hold, and when you return, the Google Assistant will announce the same to the person on the other end of the call.

The Pixel 5 runs Android 11 out-of-the-box, which is not surprising. It comes in two colors – Just Black and Sorta Sage. As for the price, the Pixel 5 will set you back by $699 and will be available starting October 15 in nine countries, while pre-orders from the Google Store are now live. Google will reward buyers with a free 3-month subscription to Google Stadia, YouTube Premium and Google One service with the purchase of its new phone.