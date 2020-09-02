We are expecting the new Google Pixel 5, and the 5G enabled Pixel 4a to launch by the end of this month, and it seems that Google is getting everything ready to have its devices ready. Both of them have passed by the FCC this morning, and they reveal some interesting details.

The new Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G has recently passed through the FCC. The devices have presented lots of variants, and we have them all listed here. The Pixel 4a appears with G025H, and G025I model numbers, since the original Pixel 4a is the A4R G025J, which would arrive with the same plastic body, 6GB RAM, and a headphone jack as the regular Pixel 4a. The differences will be found in 5G connectivity, a larger punch-hole display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and a dual-camera setup, including a regular and a wide-angle camera lens.

The Google Pixel 5 devices come in two 5G flavors; the first one will only have Sub-6 5G connectivity with model numbers GTT9Q and G5NZ6; the second one is only for Japan, while the GD1YQ and G6QU3 would also include mmWave 5G support. The Pixel 5 is also supposed to come with 8GB RAM, a 4,000mAh battery WTP, or wireless power transfer to charge accessories, but unfortunately, no audio jack.

“FCC ID: A4RGD1YQ (original model) and FCC ID: A4RGTT9Q (variant model) are HW identical except components depopulated for Part 30 mmWave. Other than this item, the RF and antenna design is the same.”

Source 9to5Google