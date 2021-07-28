The Google Pixel lineup consists of the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 4 at the moment. The stock has been running low for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G at various retailers and even in the Google Store. The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G have recently been delisted from the Google Fi store as well.

9to5Google reports that the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 were listed as “out of stock” at the beginning of this month. Google Fi has removed the entire listings for these devices, including the descriptions and even the specifications, leaving only the Pixel 4a up on the store for $349. What’s also interesting is that Amazon and B&H Photo also show the devices as out of stock, and you can’t seem to find the Pixel 5 or 4a 5G anywhere.

This leaves us wondering what may be going on at Google Fi and even in Google’s own Google Store. Could there be chip production issues? Could they just not receive the recently manufactured units on time, making them mark the “latest and greatest” products out of stock? Could history be repeating itself, making Google pull the devices due to low sales? They did that after all last year with the Google Pixel 4 series. The Pixel 4 flagships were sold for 9 months before Google decided to call it a day.

This might not mean anything after all, but it could certainly be a sign that Google is preparing for its October event. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, had recently said that Google had made some “deep tech investments” when it teased the Google Pixel Fall event at its recent earnings call. The company is rumored to be shipping the Google Pixel 6 series with its own custom-made chipset, codenamed Whitechapel. The upcoming Pixel 6 devices are rumored to be announced sometime in October. Google is known to be bad at keeping secrets, so we’ll likely hear a lot more about the next generation of Pixels in the coming weeks and months.