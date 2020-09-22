Google has scheduled an event on September 30 where the company is expected to launch new Pixel smartphones, a Chromecast successor with Google TV interface and new Nest-branded smart speakers. In a familiar turn of events for yet-to-be-launched Google products, leaks have already given us an idea of how they look and what upgrades they bring to the table, especially the two upcoming smartphones – the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Now, multiple online listings for the two smartphones have popped up on websites of European retailers, giving us an idea of their pricing, color options, and storage variants.

Someone wanna buy a Pixel 5 or 4a 5G? Oh well, you can.

One of my Followers found already a store who is listing them. Btw Prices and colors are the ones which I shared like 18 days ago. But there seems to be a 64 GB Version of the 4a 5G?https://t.co/IWgep5j0qc#GooglePixel5 pic.twitter.com/J3sR6zIXkv — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) September 21, 2020

German retailer ComputerUniverse has listed the Pixel 5’s 128GB storage variant in black and green color options priced at €629 including taxes. The Pixel 4a 5G, on the other hand, is put up for sale at €499 for its 128GB storage variant in white and black colorways. The European pricing for the Pixel 4a 5G falls in line with the $499 asking price already revealed by Google months ago for the US market. Additionally, UK’s MoreComputers has listed the Pixel 5’s 128GB storage variant at £615 (including taxes), while the Pixel 4a 5G’s price is set at £513.32 (including taxes).

So here's the deal.

Pixel 4a 5G: 499 Euro. Black, White.

Pixel 5: 629 Euro. Black. Green.



gn8. more tomorrow. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 22, 2020

Another UK-based retailer, BT.com, has listed the Pixel 4a 5G on its website at £499 and is also offering a financing option that starts at £24.37 per month. Notably, it also mentions the release date on October 15, which is what past leaks have also predicted. Reputed tipster Roland Quandt has also tweeted that the Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at €499 and will be up for grabs in black and white colors. As for Pixel 5, it will set buyers back by €629 and will be sold in two color options – black and green. Also, it appears that 128GB will be the base storage option and there won’t be a 64GB variant this time around.

Image: ComputerUniverse