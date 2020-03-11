Up next
With every new generation in the smartphone industry comes more powerful hardware, and also the inevitability of a price hike. But it appears that Google is trying to make an exception this year with the upcoming Pixel 4a.

Noted tipster Evan Blass has tweeted what appears to be billboard mockups of the Pixel 4a. While the leaked images show a familiar design that we’ve seen before, the price is surprising – $399. Yes, $399 is not cheap for the Pixel 4a given the hardware it is said to offer, but it definitely is surprising.

To recall, last year’s Pixel 3a was also priced at $399 for the base variant. If true, the Pixel 4a at $399 will be a welcome surprise for potential buyers. But on the flip side, it also shows Google’s desperation to get its Pixel phones in the hands of more users out there.

Source: Evan Blass

