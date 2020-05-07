Google introduced a new mid-range member to the Pixel family last year. The company is likely to continue the trend with the launch of Google Pixel 4a this year. While there is no official confirmation about the existence of the device, almost everything – including a camera review – has already leaked online.

The rumor mill is buzzing with information regarding the Pixel 4a. Its specs, design, features and more, here is all we know about the device so far.

Just one Google Pixel 4a this year

Google has released two models of its Pixel devices each year – a regular one and an XL one. However, this time around, the company is said to drop the XL from its Pixel 4a-lineup.

The regular and XL variants have had nearly identical core design and feature-set. The only real difference being the larger display and a bigger battery. Oh, not to forget, a steeper price as well.

While we expected the pattern to continue, a report in January suggested that Google will be releasing a single mid-ranger this year. Further, we haven’t heard anything about the existence of the Pixel 4a XL from the rumor mill.

Google Pixel 4a: Design

Back in December, renders of the Google Pixel 4a surfaced online revealing a punch-hole display and a single rear camera sitting in a squircle module from Pixel 4.

Further, a leak hinted at bezels that are kept at a bare minimum while the selfie camera sits in a punch hole. It is drilled at the top left corner of the screen. If the renders are to be believed, this will be the first Pixel phone to have a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. However, it is likely to miss out on the Motion Sense and face unlock.

Instead, renders suggest that there could be a fingerprint sensor on the rear. Moreover, the bottom is seen housing the USB-C charging port and speaker grilles. Further, the top edge will house the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The specifications

Concept-based renders, hands-on images, 360-degree videos, and retail packaging – when it comes to Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a mid-ranger, we’ve seen it all.

Almost all the specifications of the Pixel 4a are already known. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chip paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. It is tipped to feature a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED punch-hole display.

On the optics front, the phone is likely to sport a single 12.2MP camera, while an 8MP snapper will handle selfies. The Pixel 4a is said to come with the Titan M security chip but will miss out on the Neural Core chip found inside the Pixel 4.

Moreover, an alleged Pixel 4a camera review video suggests the upcoming phone will offer great portrait mode and low-light performance. It hints at the presence of Astrophotography mode as well as Night Sight mode. If the video is anything to go by, the 12.2MP rear sensor shines at portrait photography and produces good colors in daylight.

The Google Pixel 4a is speculated to pack a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Pixel 4a is all set to be the iPhone SE competitor. As per Evan Blass’s leak, the phone will cost $399 for the base variant. To recall, last year’s Pixel 3a was also priced at $399 for the base variant. If true, the Pixel 4a at $399 will be a welcome surprise for potential buyers.

A recent report suggested that the Pixel 4a could go on sale starting May 22. To recall, the Pixel 4 was launched on October 15 and it went on sale after 9 days. Hence, we can expect the Pixel 4a to be launched around May 15.