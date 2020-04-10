Pixel 5
We get new information concerning the next budget-friendly device from Google. The new Google Pixel 4 was rumored to arrive in only one size, meaning that the Pixel 4a XL wasn’t going to be released. However, the latest leak was found on eBay, and it makes us wonder if what we know is right.

Google is supposed to launch the Pixel 4 in May, but we are already getting tons of leaks. We have just received an image of the device’s retail box and a complete spec list that mentions an OLED display in this affordable model. Now, what comes as a surprise is that we also see a listing on eBay that offers a white replacement back cover for the Google Pixel 4a XL. It includes a design that looks different from what we get in the original Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4a. Another interesting fact is that the Pixel 4a is supposed to launch in just Black and Blue color options, so this white cover may make us wonder we indeed are getting a new Pixel 4 XL as well.

Source Android Central

