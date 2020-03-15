Pixel 4a
The Google Pixel 4a is likely to be announced in the upcoming weeks. However, ahead of the launch, another specification of the device has leaked online.

The Pixel 4a is said to offer UFS 2.1 storage. To recall, the Pixel 3a offered 64GB of eMMC storage. The information comes from the bootloader screen of the Pixel 4a as it says “Ufs: 64 SKHynix”.

For reference, Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a flash storage standard designed with the power constraints of mobile devices in mind. It is likely to result in faster read/write speeds for file transfers and better power efficiency.

