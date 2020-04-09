Google Pixel 4a retail box
Google Pixel 4a has been in the rumor mill for quite sometime now. The latest leak gives us our first look the phone’s retail box.

Google Pixel 4a retail box is claimed to have been posted in the Pixel Community group on Facebook. As for the image, we can see the rear panel of the phone. It showcases a single rear camera sitting alongside the LED flash in a rectangular (similar to the Pixel 4) camera module. It could be a 12MP sensor.

According to previous leaks, the Pixel 4a is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. Further, is expected to feature a 5.7-5.8-inch single punch-hole display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a rear fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 4a price has already leaked as well. The phone is tipped to be made available for $399.

