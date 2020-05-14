If you follow even a wee bit of tech news, you must be aware that Pixel 4a is Google’s upcoming mid-ranger. And continuing Google’s poor track record, everything about the Pixel 4a, including a full-fledged review and in-depth camera analysis on video, has been leaked. And now, the official Pixel 4a wallpapers have surfaced online.

The wallpapers come courtesy of Julio Lusson, the man behind a ton of Pixel 4a leaks via his TecnoLike Plus YouTube channel. The files were uploaded to a publicly accessible Mega folder from where you can download all 16 of them.

And yes, there is a stock “4a” wallpaper too that takes some design cues from the one we saw in the Pixel 4. Interestingly, many of these wallpapers have been designed in such a way that the Pixel 4a’s punch-hole cutout for the front camera won’t be much of an eyesore. You can download the official Pixel 4a wallpapers here.

Via: XDA-Developers