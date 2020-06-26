Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a continues to make appearances in the rumor mill. It is definitely one of the longest-rumored phones in a long time. The launch has been delayed a couple of times because of the pandemic. However, the smartphone has made an appearance on FCC listing, which indicates that the launch date is nearing.

The FCC filing for A4RG025J was published recently. It lists three models — G025J, G025M, and G025N — first being US-based model and the other two likely for other parts of the world.

Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna

Back in December, renders of the Google Pixel 4a surfaced online revealing a punch-hole display and a single rear camera sitting in a squircle module from Pixel 4. Further, a leak hinted at bezels that are kept at a bare minimum while the selfie camera sits in a punch hole. The phone is likely to miss out on the Motion Sense and face unlock.

Pixel 4a

Concept-based rendershands-on images, 360-degree videos, and retail packaging – when it comes to Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a mid-ranger, we’ve seen it all. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chip paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. It is tipped to feature a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED punch-hole display.

Pixel 4a

It could sport a single 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. Moreover, an alleged Pixel 4a camera review video suggests the upcoming phone will offer great portrait mode and low-light performance. It hints at the presence of Astrophotography mode as well as Night Sight mode. The Google Pixel 4a is speculated to pack a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Moreover, as per Evan Blass’s leak, the phone will cost $399 for the base variant. It could go official on July 13.

