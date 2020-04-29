Google Pixel 4a launch date is yet to be announced, but a new report suggests that the new mid-ranger could go on sale starting May 22.

As per a new report, internal documents of Vodafone Germany have tipped that Pixel 4a will be available for purchase starting May 22. To recall, the Pixel 4 was launched on October 15 and it went on sale after 9 days. Hence, we can expect the Pixel 4a to be launched around May 15.

The phone is rumored to feature a 5.81-inch full-HD+ display. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. It is expected to be made available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

The upcoming Google phone is tipped to sport a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. It is likely to pack a 3,080mAh battery.

Source: Caschys Blog