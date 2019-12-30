Google this year introduced a new line-up of Pixel devices, with the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, one that is aimed to be more affordable and appealing to the budget buyer. If 2019 is of any indication, Google will likely continue the trend in 2020 with the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL.

Seen above and below is allegedly the upcoming Pixel 4a, courtesy of 91mobiles. While the design is familiar, a couple of things stand out immediately: the punch-hole display, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, single camera, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

The report suggests that the display will be somewhat larger than this year, at either 5.7- or 5.8-inches. With narrower bezels than on the flagship, the Soli-required hardware might be missing, in order to keep the costs down.

In terms of specs, possibilities include a Snapdragon 730 or 765 processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, a single 12.2MP camera, and possibly 5G capabilities.

Source: 91mobiles