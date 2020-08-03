After a tsunami of leaks, the Pixel 4a is finally here, and it is already up for pre-order in the US at a pretty enticing price point of $349. So, what do you get for that price? Well, the design is hardly a surprise as we have already seen it multiple times in leaks, while the build material is polycarbonate. You get a hole punch display with uniform bezels on all sides, a Pixel 4-style camera module at the back and just one color option on the table – Just Black.

Talking about the internals, the Pixel 4a offers a 5.81-inch FHD+ display with an Always-On mode and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G powers the device ticking alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. A 3,140mAh battery keeps the lights on, but the battery capacity is honestly underwhelming. Thankfully, you get support for 18W fast charging with USB PD 2.0 standard.

As for the imaging hardware, the Pixel 4a packs a single 12.2MP camera at the back, backed by OIS as well as EIS for stabilization, and support for features such as HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography. Video capture, however, is capped at 1080p resolution and 30fps frame rate. On the front is a single 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture and no autofocus magic.

As mentioned above, the Pixel 4a is already up for pre-orders in the US priced at $349 and will be up for grabs starting August 20 via the Google Store, BestBuy.com, Amazon and multiple carrier options that include Google Fi, U.S. Cellular and Verizon. Google has also revealed that the Pixel 4a (5G), priced at $499, is coming to the US and a few other markets in the fall season alongside the Pixel 5 flagship.