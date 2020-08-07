We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Google Pixel 4a finally made its debut a few days ago, and the overall consensus from the first round of reviews is that the phone offers great value for its $349 price tag, particularly thanks to the great camera and clean Android experience with some exclusive features. Well, it appears that the device has received a welcome response from buyers during the pre-order phase.

At the time of writing this article, the Pixel 4a is the best-selling smartphone on Best Buy, sitting above the venerable iPhone SE (2020). Over at Amazon, the Pixel 4a is currently the second best-selling smartphone available in an unlocked state. However, it is unclear how many units have actually been sold, and we are unlikely to know that either.

As for the phone itself, you get a 5.81-inch FHD+ display with a clean hole-punch design and uniformly slim bezels on all sides. Under the hood, you’ll find the Snapdragon 730G silicon paired with 6GB of RAM. The Pixel 4a features a single optically-stabilized 12.2MP camera, while an 8MP camera will take care of selfies and video calls.

