We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4a, which can be yours for just $5 a month on Verizon. Of course, there are some conditions to be met, as you have to be a new Unlimited plan customer, and you will have to pay $5 a month for two years, leaving the 128GB device at $120, which sells for $380 unlocked. Another option for those of you looking for a new Android phone is the LG G8 ThinQ, which is currently selling for $500 after a $450 discount at B&H.

We then see several Apple products on sale over at Amazon. We will start with the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro with 128GB storage selling for $750 with $49 savings. The new 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB in storage is currently selling for $299 after a $30 discount or the 128GB version for $395 with $34 savings. The Apple Watch Series 5 in its 44mm version with Gold Aluminum case and pink sport band can be yours for $350 with $79 savings, or get the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169 after a $30 discount. Finally, the latest MacBook Air is currently selling for $929 with $70 savings.

There are also interesting options if you’re looking for headphones, as the Jabra Elite 85h are getting a $100 discount, leaving them at $150. The Libratone Q Adapt Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are also available for $150 after a $70 discount, or you can get a paid of Apple AirPods Pro for $200 after a $49 discount.

Finally, Razer has a huge Halloween sales event where you can find $100 discounts on Razer Blade laptops, up to 23 percent off Razer keyboards, headphones, gaming mice, and more. For example, you can find the Razer BlackWidow Elite for just $130 with $40 savings. We find $20 discounts on the Razer Mamba Wireless, leaving it at $80 and more.

