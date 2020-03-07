Author
Back in December, renders of the Google Pixel 4a surfaced online revealing a punch hole display and a single rear camera sitting in a squircle module. A fresh leak now claims to give us our first look at the real device via hands-on images.

The phone depicted in the leaked images has an uncanny similarity to the leaked Pixel 4a renders. The bezels are kept at a bare minimum while the selfie camera sits in a punch hole drilled at the top left corner of the screen.

Notably, the settings menu UI of the phone clearly mentions the name Pixel 4a. Over at the back, we see the camera module and fingerprint sensor, while the rest of the frame is covered by Google’s signature fabric cover for the Pixel 4a. The phone is expected to debut at I/O 2020 in May.

Source: Rozetked

