Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a has been in the rumor mill for far too long now. We have almost everything from specs and pricing to a full-fledged camera review. However Google has managed to keep the launch date under covers.

As per the ever-reliable Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser), the Pixel 4a has reportedly been delayed. IT will still be announced on July 13, but it will go on sale starting October 22. That’s a long gap between the launch date and sale date. Further, the tipster adds that “Barely Blue” color option has been removed entirely and the smartphone will only be made available in Black color.

The Pixel 4a was earlier rumored to debut in June, and had it not been for the cancelation of Google I/O 2020, the launch would have happened in May itself. The smartphone is likely to rely on the Snapdragon 730 chip and pack a single 12.2MP camera at the back.

