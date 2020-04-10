Google Pixel 4a leaks are coming in at a quick pace. The specifications leaked online and today, alleged renders of the smartphone have appeared online.

The mages of Pixel 4a’s protective casing that show the phone in full glory have leaked. The front view details a punch-hole selfie camera located at the top left corner. The bezels appear to be equal on all four sides.

As for the rear, the device sports a square-shaped camera module. However, it consists of a single sensor with an LED flash. Moreover, there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

The Google Pixel 4a protective case images suggest that the phone will come with a 3.5mm audio jack. Further, the power button and volume rockers are located on the right side of the device.

According to the previously leaked specifications, the Pixel 4a will pack a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Source: Gizmochina