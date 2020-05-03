There are a few traits that define a Pixel phone from Google. Amazing camera quality, zippy performance, fast updates, and leaks. Tons of leaks. And not just photos or specs, but full reviews going live even before a new Pixel is launched. It happened with Pixel 4, and now, it is happening all over again with the upcoming Pixel 4a.

We’ve seen leaked Pixel 4a renders, hands-on images, and even a few camera samples. As if that was not enough, a full review detailing the camera performance of Pixel 4a has surfaced online. The video is in Spanish, so best of luck trying to figure out what the host of YouTube channel TecnoLike Plus is saying, but the camera samples are enough for a few takeaways.

The Pixel 4a, armed with a single 12.2MP rear camera, still shines at portrait photography and produces good colors in daylight. And in typical Pixel fashion, it can also click great low-light photos with the Night Sight mode. Surprisingly, the video also shows the Astrophotography mode working on the Pixel 4a, a feature that was introduced on the Pixel 4.

Source: TecnoLike Plus