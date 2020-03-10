Google Pixel 4a has only appeared in renders and hands-on images so far. But the leaks simply cease to stop there, as the upcoming mid-range Pixel has now appeared in a hands-on video, fully revealing its design and key specifications.

The video shows the Pixel 4a in a dark grey colour with a contrasting white paintjob for the power button. The design – down to the camera, punch hole display, and fingerprint sensor – appears almost identical to the renders we saw recently, and makes us believe that this is the real deal.

Moreover, the video also reveals that the Pixel 4a might be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone is shown to pack a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with a pixel density of 441ppi, and might run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Source: TecnoLike Plus