Up next
Author
Tags

Google Pixel 4a has only appeared in renders and hands-on images so far. But the leaks simply cease to stop there, as the upcoming mid-range Pixel has now appeared in a hands-on video, fully revealing its design and key specifications.

The video shows the Pixel 4a in a dark grey colour with a contrasting white paintjob for the power button. The design – down to the camera, punch hole display, and fingerprint sensor – appears almost identical to the renders we saw recently, and makes us believe that this is the real deal.

Moreover, the video also reveals that the Pixel 4a might be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone is shown to pack a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with a pixel density of 441ppi, and might run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Source: TecnoLike Plus

You May Also Like
coronavirus iphone

Coronavirus impact: Apple sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China last month

Apple sold 1.29 million iPhones in February last year in China, but the coronavirus outbreak has reduced that number to less than half a million in 2020.
Moto RAZR

Motorola RAZR India launch is scheduled for March 16

It costs $1,500 in the US, which equals to roughly Rs 1,09,800.
Black Shark 3 Pro

Alleged Black Shark 3 triple-camera triangular arrangement leaks

This image here was posted to China’s Weibo and claimed to depict the camera setup on the back of the upcoming Black Shark 3.