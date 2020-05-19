Once again, we see the Google Pixel 4a on YouTube channel TechnoLike Plus. This time, Julio Lusson has reached 10k subscribers, and to celebrate this milestone, he hosted a livestream where he answers some questions about his Pixel 4a prototype.

Julio Lusson had already mentioned that the Google Pixel 4a in his possession is a prototype unit. Still, this device has given us tons of information about Google’s upcoming device. We already know the device’s specs, some of its performance scores, a full camera review, and some sample images. Now he mentions that the smartphone measures 144.2mm x 69.4mm x 8.4mm, which makes it smaller than the Pixel 3a, and its also a light device, weighing between 135 and 140 grams.

This Google Pixel 4a lacks Active Edge, but it comes with a powerful haptic motor, a bright OLED display that has a 60Hz refresh rate. Lusson also mentions that he is very happy with the device’s performance and that its stereos speakers are loud. Now, the Google Pixel 4a could launch in the first week of June, when Google will host a livestream to present Android 11 Beta.

Source GSM Arena

