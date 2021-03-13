We continue bringing you some of the best deals available in the market. The latest Google Pixel 4a 5G is getting a $52.81 discount, meaning that it’s now available for $446.19. This will get you an unlocked device with 6GB RAM, a 6.2-inch display, 128GB of storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Now, moving into gaming territory, we find several Razer laptops on sale. First, the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB of storage space is now selling for $3,800, translating to $500 savings. Now, you may think that this may be a bit over the board, and if that’s the case, we have more alternatives for you.

The next best thing comes as the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop that’s also getting a $500 discount, meaning that you can get your new gaming laptop for just $1,500. This device comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage space, and an Intel Core i7 processor. And if that’s still too much for you, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop is getting a $400 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $1,300. This will get you a 13-inch 1080p display, 512GB of storage space, 16GB RAM, and an Intel Core i7 processor. And if you want the option with a 4K touch display, get ready to pay $1,499 after a $500.99 discount.

Since we’re already in gaming territory, we can also mention the Razer Raion Fightpad for PS4 and PS5 game controller that’s currently getting a $40 discount, so you can get yours for just under $60. And if you’re got a new Nintendo Switch during the latest Mario Day, you should also consider getting a new PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: K.K. Slider, that’s now selling for $38, which lets you save $12. There are several options to choose from but remember that they have different prices, and some aren’t on sale.