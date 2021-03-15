We now focus our attention on some of the best smartphone deals available today. The Google Pixel 5a is already starting to show up on a couple of leaks here and there, which means that we will begin to see the Google Pixel 4a 5G getting more and more discounts. The latest one leaves the unlocked Just Black variant with 128GB of storage space for $449, with $50 savings.

Now, the best deals come from Motorola, as the company’s Tax Season Deals will let you put your hands on a new Moto RAZR 5G for $1,200 after a $200 discount. This device comes unlocked with 256GB of storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and a 48MP primary camera. The Moto Edge is also selling with a $200 discount, which means you can grab yours for $500 with the same 256GB of storage space and processor, but this device only sports 6GB RAM. If you’re looking for a more affordable device, you can also go for the Moto One Fusion+ that’s now available for $250 with $150 savings. Or, you can head over to Samsung.com to grab a new Galaxy Z Flip 5G for just $650 with an eligible trade-in.

Going back to Amazon, we find that the Nintendo Switch Lite, which sells for $199, is now giving you $20 promotional credit when you enter code 8RLOZI4Z5INC at checkout, which is an offer to consider if you missed out on Mario Day’s gaming deals.

And if you’re looking for a new Chromebook, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop is also on sale. You can get one starting at $488 with $82 savings. This variant comes with a Core M3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage space. Or you can get the Core i5 variant with 512GB of storage space and 16GB RAM for $900 with $100 savings.