We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is getting its first discount ever. You can get yours with a $30 discount over at B&H or a $40 discount at Amazon, which leaves it at just $459 in its unlocked, Black color variant with 128GB storage. However, you can still get the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB storage on Verizon or AT&T’s network with a $500 discount, meaning you can get yours for just $300 at Best Buy.

Now, there are also options from TCL, as the TCL 10 Pro is getting a 25 percent discount, leaving it at $337.50. This gets you a new, unlocked device with 128GB and 6GB RAM that also features a quad camera arrangement with a 64MP main shooter. You can also get the TCL 10L with a 25 percent discount, which leaves the 64GB version for $200.

If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, Apple’s AirPods are now selling for $110, with a $49 discount with a wired charging case. If you like over the ear headphones, Philips has some great offers as part of Amazon’s Deal of the day, meaning they will only be available until 11:59 pm. You can get the Philips Audio Fidelio X2HR for $120 with a $29 discount, the Philips SHP9500 for $64 with $26 savings, and the Philips SHP6000 for $32 with $8 savings.

Now, if you already started wondering what to get for your friends and family, Mujjo is giving a 15 percent discount on all of its products at Mujjo.com. You will find touchscreen gloves, cases for your favorite smartphones, and sleeves to protect your tablets, laptops, and more. All you have to do is enter promo code Pnow2020 in the discount code box before you checkout and enjoy. Just remember that this offer ends on December 19.

Finally, you can get a new Fitbit Versa 3 health and fitness smartwatch with GPS for $199 with a $31 discount, or go for the Fitbit Charge 4 fitness and activity tracker for $119 with the same $31 savings.