We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4 XL with 128GB in storage space that is now getting a $350 discount, leaving the Just Black version for just $649. This is an unlocked version of the phone, so you can use it in the network of your choice. The 64GB version is getting a $250 discount, leaving it at $649, while the regular Pixel 4 is available for $530 and $648.52 in its 64GB and 128GB versions, respectively.

Buy Google Pixel 4 XL
Buy Google Pixel 4

Next up, we see that the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE are getting a $15 discount at Amazon and B&H. You can find the Series 6 with GPS connectivity for just $384 in the 40mm version, while the Watch SE with LTE can be yours for $320, or get the GPS-only version for $299.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 Amazon
Buy Apple Watch Series 6 B&H
Buy Apple Watch SE Amazon
Buy Apple Watch SE B&H

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3-inch laptop is getting a $150 discount, which leaves it at $1,200. You get 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, an Intel Core i7 processor, and a long lasting battery that will keep your laptop running for up to 20 hours.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

Apple’s latest iPad mini with 256GB in storage space is available for $490 after a $59 discount. This is a WiFi-only variant, but if you want the same storage with LTE connectivity, you can get it for just $629 after a $50 discount.

Buy iPad mini WiFi-only
Buy iPad mini LTE

Other deals include the Sony Z9F 3.1ch sound bar with Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer for $698 after a $202 discount. The Sony XB72 high power home audio system with Bluetooth technology for $198 after a $152 discount and Apple’s Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad for $130 and $19 savings.

Buy Sony Sound Bar
Buy Sony Audio System
Buy Apple Magic Keyboard

You May Also Like
New Samsung Exynos 1000 may finally be better than Snapdragon chipset
It seems that the new Samsung Exynos 1000 processor may come with more power, and it may even be faster than its Snapdragon counterpart
Win your dream car: a 2020 Tesla Model 3
Enter The Win Your Dream 2020 Tesla Giveaway for a chance at a 2020 Tesla Model 3: a prize with an approximate retail value of nearly $40,000.
Xbox Xcloud Game Streaming on the Surface Duo is Awesome
Today’s the day when Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Streaming is officially available. It…