We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4 XL with 128GB in storage space that is now getting a $350 discount, leaving the Just Black version for just $649. This is an unlocked version of the phone, so you can use it in the network of your choice. The 64GB version is getting a $250 discount, leaving it at $649, while the regular Pixel 4 is available for $530 and $648.52 in its 64GB and 128GB versions, respectively.

Next up, we see that the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE are getting a $15 discount at Amazon and B&H. You can find the Series 6 with GPS connectivity for just $384 in the 40mm version, while the Watch SE with LTE can be yours for $320, or get the GPS-only version for $299.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3-inch laptop is getting a $150 discount, which leaves it at $1,200. You get 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, an Intel Core i7 processor, and a long lasting battery that will keep your laptop running for up to 20 hours.

Apple’s latest iPad mini with 256GB in storage space is available for $490 after a $59 discount. This is a WiFi-only variant, but if you want the same storage with LTE connectivity, you can get it for just $629 after a $50 discount.

Other deals include the Sony Z9F 3.1ch sound bar with Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer for $698 after a $202 discount. The Sony XB72 high power home audio system with Bluetooth technology for $198 after a $152 discount and Apple’s Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad for $130 and $19 savings.