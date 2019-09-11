Google Pixel 4 XL leaks in extensive hands-on videos

Chances are you won’t understand much from the commentary in this hands-on, but just look at the video if you want a detailed look at the upcoming Google Pixel 4 XL. We’re apparently looking at the “Panda” version of the device with the orange power button (there will be a black one, as well as an orange version as well), with the white color on the back and the black edges. You can also clearly see the camera arrangement on the back, one that was leaked by Google itself a while back.

The glass is no longer duo-tone, but a single shade, on a single type of material. Turning to the front we can see a relatively large top bezel, due mostly to the fact that Google packed a lot of hardware on top of the display. There’s no notch, punch hole, or any other cutouts, but the display itself seems to be rounded (whether it’s physical or via software is yet unknown).

On the bottom you can see the down-firing speaker and mic flanking the USB Type-C charging port, and no headphone jack. You can also take a look at the Camera app, which is rather sluggish, possibly due to the fact that we’re probably not looking at final hardware or software.

The 5.7 and 6.3-inch display sizes, for the regular and the XL version, get a confirmation in the video, and so does the 90Hz refresh rate on the display, dubbed Smooth Display, with its own setting to automatically switch between 60Hz and 90Hz to save battery life.

You can also check out the Dark Theme, and other interesting bits, in the video below. There’s also a second video below, showing off all three color options, focusing more on the orange (Coral) variant. Enjoy!