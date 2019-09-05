Google Pixel 4 XL early hands-on reveals thick bezels, thick sides

There’s little that we don’t know about the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and this leaked video won’t shed any new light on the topic. It will, however, offer yet another confirmation of what we’ve been hearing and seeing. Originally leaked on Facebook by a Malaysian retailer, this short video gives us a quick look at the device, from all of its angles.

Sadly, the most important stuff residing on the top bezel seems to get no attention, almost as if the person filming would want to conceal the hardware. Judging by what we see, everything is as rumored, with the large bezels on the top and bottom, glass back, square camera arrangement, USB Type-C, and speakers on the bottom.

Judging by the size of the device, we’re likely looking at the Pixel 4 XL, the larger variant, but this year there shouldn’t be any noticeable differences between the two models, aside from the display size.

Additionally, a second leak, this time on Weibo, and reuploaded by Slashleaks, shows off the same device, in white. Video second below.