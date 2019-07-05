Android

Google Pixel 4 will feature a telephoto lens, code reveals

Google Pixel 4

Google is feeling so confident about its upcoming Pixel 4-series smartphones, that it decided to put an end to the leaks and leaked the phone itself. From the images shared officially, as well as judging by the reports, we know that the phones will feature at least two cameras, and, thanks to code found in the Google Camera app, we know one shooter will be a zoom camera with a telephoto lens.

The most recent Google Camera app, version 6.3, inside Android Q beta 5, build number QP1A.190626.001, contains code related to “Sabre”, and internal code name for Super Res Zoom. There are other bits of code as well, and, if you would like to know all the details, head over to the source link below. For the rest of you, it sure looks like the Pixel 4 will have a telephoto lens. It is unknown what capabilities it will have, software or hardware, but that’s a story for another report.

