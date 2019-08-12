Google Pixel 4 spotted in the wild again

Even though Google leaked the Pixel 4 itself, the phone was seen in the wild several times, most recently in June, and then again last month, just for it to take an airplane ride over the weekend, according to reports. The image above was allegedly taken from two seats away, and, while it doesn’t reveal very much about the device, at least nothing we haven’t seen or heard before, the commentary sheds some light on a couple of aspects.

First off, it’s the chin, or bottom bezel, which, according to the report, is as thin as the side bezels, making it imperceptible. The same can’t be said about the forehead, or top bezel, which is a couple of millimeters narrower than the Pixel 3, but the 2018 model concentrated hardware in a notch, while the Pixel 4 ditches the notch in favor of a full device-wide bezel, offering up more space and the possibility of a narrower design, even if by a small margin.

The report confirms the square camera setup, and, while it could be a cameo decision to skin the device, the one spotted featured a Panda-like white back with black front and sides, and an orange power button.