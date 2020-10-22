We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 4, as the 64GB unlocked version in Just Black is currently getting a $197 discount, leaving it at just $602. If you want the larger Google Pixel 4 XL with the same storage capacity, you can get it for $830 with $69 savings. Now, if you’re looking for a Pixel 3, you can get one for $349 after a massive $450 discount, with the same 64GB storage space.

We then see that the WiFi-only variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is currently selling for $520 in its 128GB storage version, which means you get a $130 discount. However, you can also go for the LTE enabled version that’s currently available for $650 after a $123 discount.

You can also find special deals on monitors, as the 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is currently selling for $830 after a $270 discount. Also, from Samsung, the 49-inch Odyssey G9 has now dropped its price to $1,350, down from its regular $1,500 price tag. Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD is selling for $300 after a $39 discount. HP has the less expensive option available, as it sells for $110 with $30 savings. The 38-inch LG UltraGear Nano is now selling for $1,575 with $224 savings, and you may also want to see LG’s NanoCell 85 Series 49” 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV, which can be yours for $547 with $133 savings.

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones or a smart speaker for your home, we have to mention the OnePlus Buds currently available for $59 after a $20 discount. Corsair’s HS70 Pro wireless gaming headset is selling for $80 with the same $20 savings, and finally, the Harman Kardon HK Citation 100 Google Voice Speaker in grey is getting a massive $250 discount, leaving it at just $100.

Other deals include Meross’ Smart Plug mini two-pack, which is selling for $20 after you check the $5 discount coupon, SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD for $134.38, with $28.57 savings. And finally, a collection of Star Wars Lightsabers are also on sale, including the Black Series Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber with LEDs and sound effects for $171.42 with a $43 discount.

