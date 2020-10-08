We start today’s deals with several Pixel deals, as the Google Pixel 4 is currently selling in its Just Black version with 64GB for $628.50 after a $170 discount, or save even more for the Clearly White version, which is selling for $599 after a $200 discount. You can also get the Google Pixel 4 XL with 64GB for $754 in Clearly White, with $144 savings. These devices are fully unlocked, so you can use them in your preferred network.

If you’re looking for an even older phone, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are also getting some interesting discounts. The Pixel 3 with 64GB in Just Black is selling for $340 after a $459 discount or go for the Pixel 3 XL for $399 in Clearly White.

You can also find Samsung deals, as the US version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 128GB is still getting a $100 discount, leaving every color variant at $600. Now, you can save even more money if you don’t mind grabbing an international version device. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with 256GB is currently selling for $780 after a $108 discount, while the Samsung Galaxy S10 international version with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM is selling for $539.50 in Prism White. Just remember to check compatibility with your carrier, and remember that they don’t include a US warranty.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro is on sale on both its 12.9-inch and 11-inch variants. The 12.9-inch model comes with 128GB of storage space for $950 in its WiFi-only, Space Gray variant, meaning you save $49 from its regular price. The 11-inch version can be yours for $750 after getting the same $49 discount. This is a WiFi-only version with 128GB of storage space, but you may have to wait longer to get it in your hands, since it will be in stock on October 18.

There are also some interesting deals in Razer products, as the Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard is selling for $79, after a $20.99 discount, the Razer Tiamat 2.2 v2 Gaming Headset is selling for just $69 after a $60.99 discount. The Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse is getting $25 savings, leaving it at $74. The Razer BlackWidow Elite lets you save $40 off its regular $170 price, meaning you can get it for just $130. However, you may also wait until Razer’s 2020 Prime Day sale, which will have discounts on over 30 products, including gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and more.