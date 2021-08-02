We start today’s deals with some interesting smartphone deals beginning with the Google Pixel 4, that’s currently getting a massive 51 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for just $390. This will get you a new unlocked device with 64GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM and $410 savings.

You can also get some nice savings on the OnePlus devices. The OnePlus 9 Pro is getting a $95discount, meaning you can grab one for $974, and you get 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 120Hz Fluid Display and more. However, you can also grab the previous generation OnePlus 8 for just $400.22 after a $299 discount. This device comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and more.

You can also get some amazing deals on Samsung devices from Samsung.com, starting with the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that can be yours starting at $100. This will get you an unlocked Galaxy S21 with 128GB storage space. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra can be yours for $200 and $400, respectively. However, these $600 savings can only be attained when you have an eligible device to trade-in.

Now, you can also grab a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting at $450 or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $600. Both devices are getting up to $450 discounts with an eligible trade-in. And suppose you want to get your hands on a new foldable device. In that case, you can wait until the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that could be announced next week or check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 that’s currently available for $900 or the Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $500. Both phones come with 256GB storage and up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in.