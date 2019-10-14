Android

Google Pixel 4 retail box leaks ahead of launch

The series of all-revealing Pixel 4 leaks continues, as if there was anything left to leak at this point. Over the weekend we’ve seen Best Buy Canada pre-orders go live thanks to an early reservations page which is now down, but the listing revealed confirmed everything we’ve seen and heard so far.

We’re now looking at what appears to be the final retail packaging of the black Pixel 4. The front and back feature pictures of the phone itself, but the side of the box lists the specs of the upcoming device. We have another confirmation of the 5.7-inch display, and 64GB storage, for what appears to be the entry level Pixel 4.

The phones will become official tomorrow, October 15, when Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, possibly a 5G version of the phone, and the Pixelbook Go.

