Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specs, camera samples leak

At this point we’re not quite sure what Google can surprise us with, as the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones have been heavily leaked for months. As a confirmation of everything we’ve seen and heard, the folks over at 9to5google managed to get their hands on the full spec sheet for both devices.

The similarities include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB of RAM, 64- or 128GB of storage, 12MP dual-pixel + 16MP telephoto lens cameras, Motion Sense, and Titan M security module. The differences are found in the displays, with the Pixel 4 featuring a 5.7-inch FHD+ screen, and the Pixel 4 XL a 6.3-inch QHD+ panel, both capable of 90Hz refresh rates. The batteries are rated 2,800mAh and 3,700mAh, respectively.

Interestingly, under the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor name, there’s a Pixel Neural Core entry. Last year’s Pixel 3 devices had a dedicated imaging chip called Pixel Visual Core, which enabled exceptional camera output. This year Google might replace that with a chip that uses neural network methods to improve photography.

Google Pixel 4 Specs

Display: 5.7-inch Full HD+ Smooth Display (up to 90Hz OLED) – Ambient EQ

Battery: 2,800mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 – Pixel Neural Core

Memory: 6GB RAM

Storage: 64GB or 128GB

Cameras: 12MP Dual-Pixel & 16MP Telephoto

Audio: Stereo speakers

Security: Titan M Security Module

Features: Face unlock, Motion Sense

OS: Android OS with 3 years of security and OS updates

Google Pixel 4 XL Specs

Display – 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Smooth Display (up to 90Hz OLED) – Ambient EQ

Battery: 3,700mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 – Pixel Neural Core

Memory: 6GB RAM

Storage: 64GB or 128GB

Cameras: 12MP Dual-Pixel & 16MP Telephoto

Audio: Stereo speakers

Security: Titan M Security Module

Features: Face unlock, Motion Sense

OS: Android OS with 3 years of security and OS updates

Additionally, the report suggests that, unlike last year, this year’s Pixel phones will not ship with USB Type-C headphones or adapters in the box, but you’ll find the phone, charging cable, 18W charger, Quick Switch adapter, and SIM tool.

Pixel 4 camera samples

A different report, but still from 9to5google, leaks what are allegedly official sample images that Google will use to promote the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones.

Samples include selfie camera stills, pictures taken with the main cameras on the back, both in daylight and low light scenarios, and, needless to say, they look incredibly good. We’ve included some of them below, but make sure to check out the complete gallery at 9to5google.