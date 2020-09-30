Today’s deals start with the Google Pixel 4 in its Just Black version with 64GB in storage space. It is currently selling for $637.90 after a $161 discount, or get the 64GB version for $549 after a $250 discount.
If you want more storage, the 128GB version of the Pixel 4 in Clearly White is selling for 648.51 after a $250 discount.

However, if you want the Pixel 4 XL, you can get it for $749 with 128GB in Black or White, after a $250 discount. The 64GB version in Just Black is also getting $250 savings, leaving it at $649, while the Clearly White lets you save almost $266, since its selling for $633.

Buy Google Pixel 4 64GB Black
Buy Google Pixel 4 64GB White
Buy Google Pixel 4 128GB
Buy Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB
Buy Google Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 3a hands-on, best cheap phones

You may also want to take a look at the Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3a XL while you’re at it. The Pixel 3 is currently selling just under $345 after a massive $454 discount in its unlocked version with 64GB in storage space. The Pixel 3a XL is selling for $385 after a $94 discount. The Google Pixel Stand is also getting a discount, as you can currently get yours for $60 after a $19 discount.

Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel Stand

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T is also on sale. You can currently get one at B&H for $399 after a $200 discount. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage in its Glacier Blue color variant. However, you can find the same device renewed at Amazon for $380 after a $120 discount.

Buy OnePlus 7T B&H
Buy OnePlus 7T Amazon

For those of you looking for a new pair of headphones, the Jabra Elite 85h are currently selling for $200 after a $50 discount. In case you’re more interested in a gaming headset, the Razer Kraken Ultimate can now be yours for just $100 with $30 savings.

Buy Jabra Elite 85h
Buy Razer Kraken Ultimate

Finally, you can get more storage space with Wester Digital, as the 1TB My Passport SSD external portable drive is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $150. If you’re looking for internal storage, we’ve also got you covered, as the Western Digital 250GB WD Blue SN550 NVMe Internal SSD is selling for $40, down from its $55 price tag, or get the 1TB version for $105 after a $20 discount.

Western Digital internal SSD 256GB
Western Digital external SSD 1TB

You May Also Like
Nokia Android 11 update roadmap leaked by HMD Global
It seems that Nokia is getting ready to update its devices to Android 11, as HMD Global leaked a possible upgrade timeline
Realme Narzo 20 series launch)
Realme Narzo 20 series specs leaked ahead of launch
None of the details are officially confirmed.
OnePlus 8T 5G
Concept video imagines what OnePlus 8T 5G could look like
It will be using a 2.5D flexible screen that is said to offer an improved light permeability.