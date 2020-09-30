Today’s deals start with the Google Pixel 4 in its Just Black version with 64GB in storage space. It is currently selling for $637.90 after a $161 discount, or get the 64GB version for $549 after a $250 discount.

If you want more storage, the 128GB version of the Pixel 4 in Clearly White is selling for 648.51 after a $250 discount.

However, if you want the Pixel 4 XL, you can get it for $749 with 128GB in Black or White, after a $250 discount. The 64GB version in Just Black is also getting $250 savings, leaving it at $649, while the Clearly White lets you save almost $266, since its selling for $633.

You may also want to take a look at the Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3a XL while you’re at it. The Pixel 3 is currently selling just under $345 after a massive $454 discount in its unlocked version with 64GB in storage space. The Pixel 3a XL is selling for $385 after a $94 discount. The Google Pixel Stand is also getting a discount, as you can currently get yours for $60 after a $19 discount.

The OnePlus 7T is also on sale. You can currently get one at B&H for $399 after a $200 discount. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage in its Glacier Blue color variant. However, you can find the same device renewed at Amazon for $380 after a $120 discount.

For those of you looking for a new pair of headphones, the Jabra Elite 85h are currently selling for $200 after a $50 discount. In case you’re more interested in a gaming headset, the Razer Kraken Ultimate can now be yours for just $100 with $30 savings.

Finally, you can get more storage space with Wester Digital, as the 1TB My Passport SSD external portable drive is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $150. If you’re looking for internal storage, we’ve also got you covered, as the Western Digital 250GB WD Blue SN550 NVMe Internal SSD is selling for $40, down from its $55 price tag, or get the 1TB version for $105 after a $20 discount.