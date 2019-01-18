Google Pixel 4 to adopt an all-screen design?

The Pixel 3 that Google announced last year still has a lot of bezel action going on, not to mention the huge notch on the Pixel 3 XL. It was an effort to increase the screen-to-body ratio of the more premium model, but it looks like Google has bigger plans for 2019. A recently uncovered patent seems to indicate that this year’s Google Pixel 4 might adopt an all-screen design.

The patent was spotted on the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) website. It also contained some drawings to accompany the patent, and, while the device looks shockingly similar to the Pixel 2 XL, it seems to feature a bezel-less, notch-less, all-screen front.

There’s still a single camera on the back, with a fingerprint scanner, and the drawings hint towards a double-tinted back. Other than that, the patent doesn’t reveal anything else about the phone. Even as it is, it might be just a mock-up to accompany a certain patent, and it might have nothing to do with this year’s Google Pixel 4. Or, it could be just that. Keep skeptical for now.