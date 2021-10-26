You can currently get your hands on a brand-new Google Pixel 4 for just $369 over at B&H.com. This model comes unlocked on its Oh So Orange color variant with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM, a dual-camera setup with a 16MP primary telephoto, and a 12.2MP Dual-Pixel sensor that will get you amazing shots. You also get a front 8MP selfie camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and $430 savings. Just remember that this device launched back in October 2019.

We have also found OnePlus devices on sale, starting with the OnePlus 9 in Astral Black that’s currently receiving an 11 percent discount, which will get $80.99 savings to anyone interested in getting one. This model comes unlocked with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 120Hz refresh rate display, Hasselblad triple camera system, 65W Ultra Fast Charge, and more for $649. The OnePlus 8T is also on sale, and it is a more affordable option that comes with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. And you also get $100 savings to make the deal even sweeter. You can also get the Nokia 8.3 5G with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for just $449 after a 36 percent discount that translates to $250 savings.

Other deals feature the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone that’s currently getting a 40 percent discount, which leaves this professional-grade microphone available for just $60. If you want to take your mobile gaming to the next level, you can pick up the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller/Gamepad for your Android device for just $55 after a $35 discount or get the iOS variant for $80 after a $20 discount. And if you want to keep an eye on everything that happens in or around your home, you can get the WYZE Cam V3 with color night vision, 1080p resolution, and more for just under $31 after a 15 percent discount.